Jana Marie Gonzales
A private visitation was held for Jana Marie Gonzales, 59, of Lufkin.
Mrs. Gonzales was born April 22, 1961 in Pineland, Texas, the daughter of Billy Joe White and Sharon Marie (Talley) White, and died Friday, May 8, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Gonzales enjoyed cooking and was very good at it. She loved the outdoors and working in her garden. Above all, Mrs. Gonzales loved to be with her family.
Mrs. Gonzales is survived by her husband, Felix Vazquez of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Jerod Thomas of Hudson; son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Meagen Gonzales of Tupelo, MS; stepdaughter and husband, Keila and Jeremy Mitchell of Hudson; stepdaughter, Yajaira Vazquez of Lufkin; stepson, Omar Vazquez of Orange, TX; grandchildren, Julia, Melanee, Lindol, and Nyla Thomas, Abby and Lillian Gonzales, Aleigha Thompson, Jesse Puentes, Leo and Alex Aleman, and Janessa and Carson Vazquez; great-grandchildren, Noah and Aubrey Puentes; sister, Sherri Tomlin of Henderson; sister, Nancy White of Henderson; sister, Carla Adair of Ft. Worth; sister, Jean Chaddick of Nacogdoches; sister, Kay Frederick of Nacogdoches; sister, Nita White of Nacogdoches; brother, Carl White of Apple Springs; brother, Frank White of Beaumont; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Charlotte Gonzales; and first husband, Terry Gonzales.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.