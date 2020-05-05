Funeral services for Thomas “Tommy” Sanders, 71, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Judge Donnie Puckett officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
It is with great sadness that the family of Tommy Sanders announces his passing on Sunday, May 3, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, at 71 years old.
Tommy was born in Texas City, Texas on February 27, 1949 and was raised in League City, Texas. He graduated from Clear Creek High School in 1967. He then attended Sam Houston State University and graduated in 1972 with a degree in Agriculture Business. He married his wife of 48 years, Susan Sitterding Sanders on June 3, 1972, and they raised two sons, Matt and Jeff together.
Tommy and his oldest son, Matt, established Double S Industrial Construction Company in 2010, which they diversified into S&S Services, S&S Electrical, and S&S Transport. Tommy would like to thank all employees for their service and dedication in making the company successful. A special thanks to his friends and long-time employees, Martin Jones, John Satterwhite, Kent Martin, Ronnie Bynum, Loree Olson, and Christi Finch.
Tommy had a passion for friendships and truly valued them. He would like to extend a special thanks to his faithful friend and brother-in-law of 48 years, Ross Sitterding. Tommy and Susan also visited the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo every year with the Patton’s and Puckett’s where new memories, laughter, and fun were formed that will last lifetimes. Friends, Mike and Debbie Modisette and Bob and Nancy Brockman hold a special place in Tommy’s heart. There are way too many to list, but the friends, advisors, and confidants that have come into Tommy’s life over the years with such impact are greatly appreciated and valued by Tommy.
Tommy was a lifetime avid hunter and eventually shot a trophy buck in South Texas in 2016, qualifying for the Muy Grande 200+ Club. This was one of the highlights of his life, making his advice to friends and family become, “Take the shot!” Tommy would like to thank all of his special hunting partners, ranch owners, and friends that contributed to his lifetime of memories and fun.
Tommy was famous for his big smiling face and can-do attitude. He had one of those infectious smiles that could light up the entire room. Even through his grueling battle with cancer, he smiled for the doctors, nurses, and aides that helped him every step of the way. The medical staff always commented that every time Tommy arrived, he had that million-dollar smile. Just the other day one of his friends said to me, “Wow! After all he’s been through, he’s still smiling.”. That was Tommy.
At the end of his life, Tommy and his wife Susan sat on the bed talking and he was smiling. An hour later, he passed away. “Use your smile to change the world, don’t let the world change your smile.”
Tommy is survived by his wife Susan, along with his sons and daughters-in-law, Matt and Courtney Sanders of Lufkin, and Jeff and Ashley Sanders of College Station. He also leaves behind his niece and her husband, Jenny and Allen Livingston of College Station, brother-in-law and wife, Ross and Donna Sitterding of Navasota, and sister-in-law, Lynn Sitterding of Lufkin. Tommy will be fondly remembered by his three grandchildren, Trip Sanders, Colt Sanders, and Sophie Sanders, and great niece and nephew, Lila and Luke Livingston, all of whom he was very proud. Tommy will also be held in the hearts of his numerous cousins, extended family and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dallas and Lee Sanders.
Memorial donations can be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1201 W Frank Ave, Lufkin, TX 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
