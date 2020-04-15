Winnie Lou (Cox) David
Graveside services for Winnie Lou (Cox) David, 87, of Pollok, will be in the Pollok Cemetery. Mrs. David was born March 30, 1933, in Marshall and died April 13, 2020, at her residence. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Willie Renee Jones
Private graveside services for Willie Renee Jones, 57, of Lufkin, will be April 18, 2020, in the Davis Memorial Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mrs. Jones was born May 6, 1962, in Lufkin and died April 3, 2020, in Lufkin.
Ellen Ruth (Matthews) Lightfoot
Private graveside services for Ellen Ruth (Matthews) Lightfoot, 86, of Lufkin will be at Berry Cemetery. Mrs. Lightfoot was born Aug. 19, 1933, in Nacogdoches County and died April 13, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Shirley Lumpkin
Services for Shirley Lumpkin, 85, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Lumpkin died April 13, 2020, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.