Pedro Angel Alday Jr.
Funeral services for Pedro Angel Alday Jr., Infant, of Pollock, will be held Monday, September 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Rev. Marcos Elizondo officiating. Interment will follow at Gann Cemetery.
Pedro was born June 20, 2019 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of Pedro Martinez Alday Jr. and Maria De Los Angeles Garcia, and died Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Lufkin, Tx.
Pedro was a precious child, dearly loved by his entire family.
He is survived by his parents; sisters, Angie Antonio, Iliana Alday, and Alayna Alday all of Pollock, TX.; grandparents, Pedro Sr and Berta Alday of Pollock, TX.; Grandfather, Jesus Garcia of Chicago, IL.; grandmother, Silvia Alejandra Samaniego of Lufkin, TX.; uncle, Jesus Garcia of Chicago, IL.; uncle, Miguel Angel Garcia of Chicago, IL.; uncle, Carlos Alday of Lufkin, TX.; uncle, Roberto Alday of Pollock, TX.; aunt, Jennifer Garcia of Chicago, IL.; and aunt, Esmeralda Alday of Odessa, TX.
Pallbearers will be Pedro Alday Sr. and Jesus Garcia.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home Chapel.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
