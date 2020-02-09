Memorial services for William Jake Lyon, 83, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Keltys First Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Livingston officiating.
Mr. Lyon was born February 11, 1936 in Buffalo, Texas to the late Nettie Thelma (Wedemeyer) and William Eldon Lyon, and died Thursday, January 30, 2020 in a local nursing home.
Mr. Lyon was President of his Crockett High School Class of 1954, graduated from Texas A&M University in 1958 with a Bachelor of Finance, and served in the U.S. Army as 2nd Lieutenant. He moved to Lufkin in 1958 to work for TxDOT (formerly Texas Department of Highways and Public Transportation). In 1972 he established William J. Lyon and Associates, Inc. and it continues to operate to this day.
Mr. Lyon played golf for a time in his younger days. He raised longhorn steer and cattle and was active in the Angelina County Livestock Show, Angelina County Benefit Rodeo, and Angelina County Mounted Patrol. He was a gracious, godly man who would help anyone who needed it, especially children. He was a member of Keltys First Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and Sunday school teacher.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Holcombe Lyon of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Pamela (TAMU86) and Dwayne Phillips of Spring; son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Leigh Lyon of Rockwall; grandsons, Jacob Phillips of New York, New York, Sam Phillips (TAMU2019) of Spring, Michael Lyon and T.J. Lyon, both of Rockwall; granddaughter, Paige Lyon of Rockwall; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Roy D. and Carolyn Cates of Lufkin; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Sarah Cates Lyon; son, William Bruce Lyon; and sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Joe Thrailkill.
Memorial contributions may be made to Keltys First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 3043, Lufkin, Texas 75903 or Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Association, Attn: Honor/Memorial Gifts, 1134 Finfeather Road, Bryan, Texas 77803-3823
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
