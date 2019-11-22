Funeral services for Jerry Wayne Babson, 37, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Kris Groda officiating. Cremation arrangements will be under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Jerry was born June 23, 1982 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Ken Babson and the late Cindy (Hopkins) Babson, and died Monday, November 18, 2019 in a local hospital.
Jerry was a Lineman, employed with Oncor, and proudly served as a volunteer fireman with Fuller Springs Volunteer Fire Department. He liked to stay busy working outside and building things. Riding his motorcycle was a favorite pastime. He enjoyed having cookouts and spending time with his family. He loved his sons dearly and treasured time spent with them. Jerry was also an animal lover.
Survivors include his wife, Priscilla Mata of Lufkin; sons, Carter Babson and Cole Babson, both of Lufkin; father, Ken Babson and wife Dena of St. Cloud, Florida; siblings, Bill Babson and wife Emily, Jesse Babson, Joshua Babson, Shelby Babson, Tonya Bubba, and Shane Koeters; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Yzetta and Raul Mata; sisters-in-law, Raquel Mata and husband James, Brooklyn Mata; brother-in-law, Raul Mata and wife Ivetth; stepfather, Robert Fuentes; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Cindy Hopkins.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dakota Harris, Jason Citrano, Colton Simpson, Justin Moody, James Hanson, and Raul Mata.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
