Phillip M. Corcoran
Phillip M. Corcoran, 62, of Lufkin will have no services. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snead Linton Funeral Home. Mr. Corcoran was born March 11, 1958, in Lufkin and died April 6, 2020, in a local hospital.
Aleatha Janette Evett
Private graveside services for Aleatha Janette Evett, 60, of Huntington, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mrs. Evett was born Jan. 30, 1960, in Lufkin and died April 6, 2020, at her residence. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Huntington.
James R. Hartsfield
James R. Hartsfield, 67, of Lufkin, was born Nov. 22, 1952, and died April 7, 2020. His cremation service is under the diredtion of All Families Mortuary.
Terry M. Hicks
Private graveside services for Terry M. Hicks, 62, of San Augustine, will be Friday at St. Luke Cemetery in San Augustine. Mr. Hicks was born March 22, 1958, in San Augustine and died April 3, 2020, in Tyler. Sid Roberts Funeral Home, Nacogdoches, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.