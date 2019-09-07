Memorial services for Ray Edward Scott, 83, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church Lufkin with Reverend Mark A. Newton officiating. Graveside services were held Friday, September 6, 2019 in the Kerens Cemetery with Reverend Steve Killam officiating.
Mr. Scott was born March 26, 1936 in Corsicana, Texas to the late Faye (Paul) and Robert Scott, and died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in a local hospital.
After graduating as Salutatorian from Kerens High School, Mr. Scott enrolled in the University of Texas at Austin where he earned his BS in Architectural Engineering.
Prior to graduation from UT, he married his high school sweetheart, Bettie Fink. Upon college graduation he and his wife moved to Lufkin where he began his career with Mr. Wilbur Kent. After several years, the firm grew and became Kent, Marsellos & Scott Architects and Engineers. Upon Mr. Kent’s retirement, the firm was known as Marsellos & Scott and later Scott & Strong.
Throughout his professional career as a structural engineer, Mr. Scott served in leadership positions and on numerous church and civic boards. He was a member of The National Society of Professional Engineers, The Texas Society of Professional Engineers, and a state director of TSPE. He was also a past recipient of the Outstanding Engineer Award, past president and director of the Lufkin Rotary Club, recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award, and past president of the Texas Exes Association.
Mr. Scott was a member of First Baptist Church Lufkin for 60 years where he served as Chairman of the Deacons, served on the Board of Trustees, served as a greeter, and taught Sunday School for many years.
His life and career were marked by his faith in God, his love for his family, his dedication to serving his church and others, and his unwavering integrity. He also left a strong legacy of love for his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Bettie (Fink) Scott of Lufkin; daughters and son-in-law, Susan and Terry Morgan and Julie Scott, all of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Adam and Tashina Scott, Luke Scott and fiancée Kellie Stritz, Jennifer and Clint Renfro, Sarah Morgan, Scott Morgan, and Jackson Treadwell; great-grandchildren, Banks Renfro and Harrison Renfro; sisters and brothers-in-law, Bobbie and Geral Nichols of Corsicana, Priscilla and Tommy Gorman of Kerens, and Betty and Donnie Mewbourn of Corsicana; brother and sister-in-law, George and Margo Scott of Cedar Creek; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steven Scott; and grandson, Patrick Scott.
Pallbearers will be Adam Scott, Luke Scott, Scott Morgan, Jackson Treadwell, Terry Morgan, and Zachary Button.
Honorary pallbearers will be Floyd Marsellos, Mark Strong, Roger Parker, Charles Ray Russell, and Jimmy Tyner.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Lufkin, 106 E. Bremond Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901, or a charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
