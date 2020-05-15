Cloyce Adair Sr.
Graveside services for Cloyce Adair Sr., 88, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at New Hope Cemetery in Kennard. He was born March 17, 1932, and died May 13, 2020, in Kennard. All Families Mortuary, Lufkin.
Brenda Brown
Services for Brenda Brown, 53, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Brown died May 13, 2020, in Houston.
Emmanuel Chestnut
Services for Emmanuel Chestnut, 80, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Chestnut died May 14, 2020, in Lufkin.
William P. Edwards
Services for William P. Edwards, 83, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Edwards died on May 14, 2020, in Lufkin.
