Michael Wayne “Mike” Ramsey
Small family services for Michael Wayne “Mike” Ramsey, 61, of Zavalla will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at The Harmony House of Harmony Hill Baptist Church, 1616 Harmony Hill Drive, Lufkin. A private burial will be held in the New Prospect Cemetery in Shelby County.
Mike was born January 2, 1958 in Pasadena, Texas to Brenda (Daniel) and the late Leland Wayne Ramsey. He passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his home in Zavalla following a lengthy illness that had left him disabled.
Mike worked many years for Temple Inland in Diboll where he had many good friends he worked with. His passions were coon hunting with good dogs, deer hunting and dirt track racing.
Survivors include his mother, Brenda (Daniel) Ramsey of Houston; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Deidre Ramsey of Lufkin, Stacy and Sharon Ramsey of White Pine, TN, Robert and Nancy Ramsey of Lufkin, Jason and Liz Ramsey, and Mitchell Ramsey, of Grass Valley, CA; sisters and brothers-in-law, Stephanie and Jeff Anderson of Tomball, Theresa and Gorman Morris of Fredericksburg; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Ramsey; stepmother, Sharon Ramsey; grandmother, Anne Mae “Mamaw” Ramsey; and brother, Sammy Brocato.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
