Memorial services for Morris Fogle Gillett, 95, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the Monastery of the Infant Jesus.
Mr. Gillett was born May 12, 1924 in Whitewright, Texas, the son of the late Jessie (Lackey) and Roscoe Austin Gillett. He passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 in a local hospice facility.
Mr. Gillett was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and brother and had worked as a geologist. He served his country in the United States Navy during World War II, serving in the Atlantic and Pacific. Mr. Gillett was a member of the National Association of Destroyer Veterans and contributed to a book about his time on Naval Battles in the Pacific. He served as Mayor of Birchwood, Wisconsin for many years. He took up art when he was 92 years of age and participated in many art shows in Wisconsin.
Survivors include his sons, Mark Gillett and wife Kris of Dallas, James Gillett and wife Kristi of Minnetonka, Minnesota and Mike Gillett of Wisconsin; daughters, Kay Swenson of Dallas, Laura Gillett (Sister Jeremiah) of Lufkin, Rebecca Bremberg of Millburn, New Jersey, Teresa Gordoa of Mexico City, Mexico, and Jennifer Gillett of Bronxville, New York; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Gillett was preceded in death by his wives, Jane Dunn Gillett and Peggy Beadle Gillett; son, Tony Gillett; and grandson, Tim Gillett
The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the Monastery of the Infant Jesus.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.