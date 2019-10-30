Graveside services for Donnie Hubbard, 53, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Dr. Jacob Fitzgerald officiating.
Donnie was born December 16, 1965 and died Saturday, October 26, 2019 in a local hospice facility.
Every day was a good day for Donnie. He is remembered as always having a smile on his face that would light up the room. He will be greatly missed by his loving caregivers at St. Giles Living Center and his family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
