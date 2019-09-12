Funeral services for Mary Ann (Sowell) McBride, 61, of Winnie, Texas, will be held Friday, September 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Jerry Chandler officiating. Interment will follow at Fielders Cemetery.
Mrs. McBride was born July 30, 1958 in Diboll, Texas, the daughter of the late James Alfred Sowell and Imogene (Shatto) Sowell, and went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 9, 2019 in Beaumont.
Mrs. McBride had a love for her family, the beach and fishing, where she felt closer to God. The Lord blessed her with 3 children, that she raised as her own.
Mrs. McBride is survived by her husband, Bud McBride of Winnie, TX; son, Ricky McBride of Winnie, TX; son, Doug Sindle of Franklin, VT; daughter and son-in-law, Adam and Arinn Neis of Vinton, LA; grandsons, Dakota and Declan; granddaughters, Laura, Courtney, Lee Anna, Angelina, Adeline, and Dylinn; 2 great-grandsons; 1 great-granddaughter; brother and sister-in-law, Alfred Gene and JoyNell Sowell of San Augustine, TX; sister, Linda Kay Tolly of Diboll, TX; sister-in-law, Ruth Ann McBride Smith of Huntington, TX; nephew and wife, Kevin and Tanya; niece, Donna; nephew and wife, Donald and Christy; niece, Genia; sisters-in-Christ, Gloria Crawford and Jo Beaver; and brother-in-Christ, Boon Parish.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Stephanie Perry; and brother, Lee Roy Sowell.
Pallbearers will be Alfred Gene Sowell, Kevin Tolly, Ricky McBride, Dakota McBride, Boon Parish, and Joe Bob Crawford.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Doug Sindle, Richard Burns Jr., and Colton Burns.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.