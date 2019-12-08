Bob Walker
Services for Bob Walker, 92, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Walker was born April 25, 1927, and died Dec. 6, 2019, at his residence.
Wilber ‘Will’ Williams
A memorial visitation for Wilber “Will” Williams, 60, of Lufkin, will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Carroway Funeral Home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Will was born Feb. 2, 1959, in Jasper and died Dec. 7, 2019, in Lufkin.
