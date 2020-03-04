Services for David Masters, Sr., 74, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Sonny Jewel officiating. Interment will follow in the Chinquapin Cemetery in San Augustine County.
David was born July 17, 1945 in Wallace Ridge, Louisiana, the son of the late Betty Hazel (Harris) and Wilburn Bethard Masters. He passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 in a Lufkin hospital.
David was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. David served his country in the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife, Theadora Jane McLain Masters of Lufkin; daughters, Sherry Lynn Hays and Ricky Childress of Buna and Stephanie Ann McCreery of Kosse; son, David Edward Masters, Jr. and wife Sandy of Buna; brother, Wilburn Masters, Jr. of Norfolk, Nebraska; sisters, Mary Jo Bryan and husband Ricky and Bertha Dunbar, all of Broaddus; grandchildren, Heather Fuller and husband Wesley, Laurie Goodman and husband A. E., Paige West and husband Ronnie, Ryan Masters, and Remington Masters; great-grandchildren, Kenedi Fuller, Zarah Goodman, Sophie Goodman, Spencer West, Olivia Goodman and Austin West.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brother, Delbert Masters; and sister, Ruth King.
The family will receive friends from Noon until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
