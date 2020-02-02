January 12, 1932 – January 29, 2020
Harvey Graham was born January 12, 1932 in the Possum Walk Community of Groveton, TX to Nathan Graham and Nora (Hawthorne) Graham. God called Harvey home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the age of 88 years in Lufkin, TX.
Harvey was an extraordinary family man. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren very much. He enjoyed spending time with all his family in general. He grew up in the Possum Walk Community of Groveton, TX, graduating from Centerville (Little) High School in 1950. Upon graduation, Harvey joined the United States Army and served until 1954. Harvey married Agnes Butler Ashworth Graham at his parents’ home in Possum Walk in August of 1956, by Brother Milam Mericle. They eventually moved to Lufkin, TX, where Harvey was employed with Lufkin Industries. After 40 years of employment, Harvey retired from Lufkin Industries and in 1997, they moved to Huntington, TX where he enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and putting puzzles together. He often put his woodworking skills to use framing those puzzles and pictures painted by Agnes. Many family members and friends received these pictures as gifts throughout the years. He spent many hours outdoors working in his garden and just enjoying the seasons.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes Graham; parents, Nathan and Nora Graham; three sisters: Emmer Lily, Ruby Lee and Mary Lee; two brothers: Murlin and A. Z.; two granddaughters, Missie and Belinda; and a great-great granddaughter, Alexis. Survivors include his three children: daughters, Ada Ashworth Seal, and Wanda Donahoe (Stan); son, Murlin Graham (Debbi), all of Lufkin, TX; A sister, Gladys Herring (Paul) of Tyler, TX; five grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; eighteen great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Groveton Funeral Home with funeral services beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Jason Hollinger officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery in Groveton, TX.
Pallbearers: Dale Graham, Steve Donohoe, John Lindsey, Michael Ogletree, Justin Lindsey, Cody Hamilton, Jay Spears, and Dalton Ogletree.
Honorary Pallbearers: Edward Butler, Bo Kendrick, Terry Butler, Edgar Butler, Johnny Freeman, Willie Freeman, Ricky Shelbon, Kenneth Herring, Jacob Dobson, Kaleb Dugat, Jay Garcia, Christopher Donahoe and Caleb Donahoe.
Please share your thoughts and memories on the Groveton Funeral Home Guestbook Page. Services arranged by Groveton Funeral Home, Directors
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.