Funeral services for Jeanie Latham, 79, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Denman Avenue Baptist Church with Dr. Jacob Fitzgerald officiating.
Mrs. Latham was born May 20, 1940 in Wells, Texas to the late Alma M. (Vardeman) and Guy Bradford Chapman, and died Monday, September 2, 2019 in a local hospice facility.
Mrs. Latham had resided in the Lufkin area all of her life. She was an Insurance Clerk for Woodland Heights Medical Center. She was the most proud “Gran” and loved her family dearly. Mrs. Latham was a member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Michael Latham and wife Daryl of Lufkin; daughter, Luz Carver and husband Donnie of Wells; grandchildren, Lacey Gonzales and husband Matt of Baytown, Ben Carver of Forest, Laurie Carver and fiancé Logan Smith of Forest; Sydney Latham, Riley Latham, and Makenzey Latham, all of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Matthew Gonzales and Korleigh Carver; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 52 years, Leonard Latham; sister, Pauline Chapmon; and brother, Morris Chapman.
Memorial contributions may be made to Denman Avenue Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1351, Lufkin, Texas 75902 or Mt. Hope Cemetery Assocation, P.O. Box 901, Wells, Texas 75976.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
