Edna Juanita Hearnsberger
Private graveside services for Edna Juanita Hearnsberger, 90, of Lufkin will be held in the Oakland Cemetery in Fordyce, Arkansas.
Mrs. Hearnsberger was born January 26, 1930 in Van, Texas to the late Reba (Russell) and Norman Benjamin Woods, and died Thursday, April 16, 2020 in a local nursing home.
Mrs. Hearnsberger resided in Lufkin most her life. She was known for her faith and had a heart for ministry. Mrs. Hearnsberger loved to sing and always had a song in her heart. She was a floral designer and owned her own shop, Flowers & Things, for several years. She was a member of Zavalla First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Ted and Dee Hearnsberger of Lufkin and John Hearnsberger of Stonewall, Louisiana; grandchildren and spouses, Lisa and Chris Mason, Greg and Shana Hearnsberger, T.J. and Jessica Hearnsberger, Jace and Lexi Hearnsberger, and Charles Hearnsberger; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister, Peggy Murr.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Iva Vernon Hearnsberger.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
