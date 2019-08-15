Thelma Marie Roach Lankford
Memorial services for Thelma Marie Roach Lankford, 83, of Apple Springs, will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. John W. Greene officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Lankford was born August 29, 1935 in the Helmic Community of Trinity County, Texas, the daughter of Thelma Irene (Stanley) and Frank Kercelous Roach. She died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at her residence in Denton, Texas.
Mrs. Lankford was a graduate of Lufkin High School and the Lilly Jolly School of Nursing. She spent more than 45 years as a Registered Nurse, retiring from Memorial Medical Center of Lufkin as the Infection Control Manager. Marie and husband, A.J., built their “forever home” in Nigton in 1978 and lived there until 2004. She served as a Trinity County Republican election judge. At the ripe age of 65, Marie graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University with her BSN. She was a member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church where she dearly loved her Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Mt. Tabor Choctaw Indian Community.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Linda Lankford of Pollok; daughters, Gail Masters of Galveston and Millie Ann Reid of Denton; grandsons, Bradley and Clark Lankford, Michael and Christopher Kanashiro, Thomas Huskey, and Zachery Peifer; granddaughters, Mandy Cuellar, Carley Shelton, Kailey Lankford, Misty Spencer, Angela Gandy, Liane Taylor, Ariel Sullivan, Heather Flannery, and Lauren Peifer; numerous great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Marie was the last of hers and A.J.’s family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 45 years, A.J. Lankford; daughter, Lorelei Huskey; infant daughter, Elisa Marie Lankford; granddaughter, Samantha Ross; and sisters, Millie Ann Roach Kolb and Carolyn Roach Richards.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
