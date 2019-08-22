Agnes George
Funeral Mass for Agnes George 87, of Palestine were held at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Jonathan Frels and Msgr. Zacharis Kunnakkattuthara officiating. A Rosary was recited at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the church. Burial followed at Roselawn Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey & Foster Funeral Home.
Mrs. George passed away Friday, August 16, at Windermere at Cartmell. She was born March 16, 1932 in Rochester, NY to Jacob E. and Aflfea (Effie) Totah. Mrs. George graduated from Palestine High School and Nixon Business College. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Mrs. George was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jesse George, Sr. her brothers Nabe Totah and Aneese Totah. She is survived by her sons, Jesse George, Jr. and wife Mary Beth, Jeffrey George and wife Kathy, Randy George and wife Judy, daughters, Gina Rene Lyke and husband Dave, and Camille George Hendrickson and husband Jim, fifteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jesse George III, Jacob George, Joseph George, Philip George, Randy George, Jr., Chris Miller and Ricky Miller.
A special thanks to Dr. Michael Gorby, the staff at Windermere and Agnes’ friends for the love and care they gave her.
Memorials may be made to the Building Fund at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 1611 Feagin Dr. Lufkin, Texas, 75904.
