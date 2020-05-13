Clara Badgett
Services for Clara Badgett, 82, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Badgett died May 11, 2020, in Lufkin.
Michael Lynn Grissett
Services for Michael Lynn Grissett, 56, of Diboll, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Grissett was born Jan. 24, 1964, and died May 11, 2020, at his residence.
Rev. Richard Angelo Hancock
Services for the Rev. Richard Angelo Hancock, 78, of Huntington, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Hancock was born Sept. 1, 1941, and died May 12, 2020, at his residence.
Armenia Hilton
Services for Armenia Hilton will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Mrs. Hilton was born July 7, 1930, and died May 11, 2020, in Port Arthur.
