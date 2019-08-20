Ida Wagnone
Graveside services for Ida Wagnone, 74, of Diboll, will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Gann Cemetery with Bro. Myrton Thompson officiating.
Mrs. Wagnone was born February 9, 1945 in Wells, Texas, the daughter of the late Arter Norris and Bessie Mae (Dunneway) Norris and died Monday, August 19, 2019 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Wagnone enjoyed gaming, watching classic movies, and most of all, her grandkids. She had a love for history and politics.
Mrs. Wagnone is survived by her husband of 40 years, Jerry Glen Wagnone of Diboll; son and daughter-in-law, Robbie and Sarah Wagnone of Lufkin; grandson, Matthew Wagnone of Lufkin; granddaughters, Reagan Wagnone and Morgan Wagnone, both of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Johnny and Jean Norris of Mississippi; brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Shirley Norris of Lufkin; niece and husband, Linda and Rusty Skoug of Diboll; niece and husband, Darlene and Freddy Hensley of Diboll; niece and husband, Patsy and Paul Brown of Dallas; along with numerous other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her 2 sisters and 5 brothers.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
