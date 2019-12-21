Funeral services for Geraldine Brock Pike, 89, of Lufkin will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Gene Elrod officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Union Cemetery.
Mrs. Pike was born January 21, 1930 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Nora S. (Stephens) and George R. Brock, and died Thursday, December 19, 2019 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Pike was a lifelong resident of Angelina County. She worked at the Paper Mill as a Paper Tester in the lab for 20 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and friend. Geraldine was an accomplished quilter and seamstress. She has won numerous awards and ribbons for her work at both local fairs and the State Fair of Texas. She also loved photography and baking, and wedding cakes were her specialty. She was a Master Gardner and enjoyed tending to her yard and mowing. Geraldine and Dick loved dancing and could often be found square dancing and ballroom dancing. Mrs. Pike was a member of Keltys First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Richard “Dick” Pike of Lufkin; sons, John Oliver and wife Elaine, Jay Oliver and wife Kelly, all of Lufkin; daughter, Barbara Endres and husband Joe of Glendale, Arizona; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Robert E. Oliver and Mark D. Oliver; and sisters, Bobbie Johanson and Allene McMullen.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or SPJST Lodge #191, 197 Hughes Road, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Monday afternoon prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.