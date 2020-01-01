Reba Joyce Coker
Services for Reba Joyce Coker, 82, of Kennard, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Coker Family Cemetery. Mrs. Coker was born Sept. 14, 1937, and died Dec. 27, 2019, in Kennard. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Linda Susan Lee
Services for Linda Susan Lee, 69, of Lufkin are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Ms. Lee died Dec. 30, 2019, in Lufkin.
Jerry Wade ‘Granddad’ Oliver Sr.
Services for Jerry Wade “Granddad” Oliver Sr., 75, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington. Interment will follow in the Jonesville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mr. Oliver was born Oct. 22, 1944, in Lufkin and died Dec. 28, 2019, in Houston.
Harold Edward Stanbery
Services for Harold Edward Stanbery, 64, will be from 2-4 p.m. Friday at the All Families Mortuary Chapel in Burke. He was born May 25, 1955, in Colorado Springs, Colorado and died Dec. 29, 2019, at his home in Huntington.
Rev. Leroy Thompson
Services for the Rev. Leroy Thompson, 86, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Friday at First Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Thompson was born Nov. 5, 1933, in Newton, Mississippi, and died Dec. 24, 2019, in Lufkin.
