Catherine Ruth Haynes, 83, of Pollok, passed away on July 25, 2019 at her residence. She was born on October 15, 1935 in Nacogdoches to parents, Odus Vernon and Ayleti (Muckleroy) Cook. The family held a private burial at Fairview Methodist Cemetery in Nacogdoches.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Penny and Frank Reihle; son and daughter-in-law, Vernon (Bob) and Karen Silvia; son, John A. Allen; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, William Haynes; daughter, Judy Allen; and brother, John D. Cook.
Services are in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.