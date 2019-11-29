Funeral services for Wilda May Kay, 90, of Huntington will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Reverend Keith Broyles officiating. A private burial will be held in the Earthman Memory Gardens in Baytown.
Mrs. Kay was born April 29, 1929 in Kane County, Illinois to the late Cora (Hultine) and Waldo L. Stevens, and died Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Kay had resided in Huntington for 30 years, previously residing in Baytown, where she was a Bookkeeper for Reid, Strickland, & Gillette Law Firm for 20 years. She was a member of Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #938 and attended Huntington United Methodist Church. Mrs. Kay was a loving mother and grandmother and never knew a stranger. She led a very active life, enjoying dancing and bowling. Other hobbies included knitting, crocheting, sewing, playing the piano, and she was an avid reader.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Janet (Kay) and Dr. Richard McConnell of Arlington, Carol (Kay) and Bruce Fippinger of Santa Maria, California; grandchildren, Andrew McConnell, Aaron McConnell and wife Meshell, Katie McConnell, Justin Kay, Zachary Fippinger and wife Paula, Morgan Fippinger and wife Mai; ten great-grandchildren; brother, Dale Stevens of Illinois; sister, Kathryn Fry of Illinois; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Owen Miles Kay; sons, Rodney Kay and Roger Dale Kay; and two brothers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Huntington United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 890, Huntington, Texas 75949 or Salvation Army Adult Day Center, 305 Shands Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the service at the funeral home in Lufkin.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
