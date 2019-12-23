Martin W. ‘Dub’ Fouche Jr.
Services for Martin W. “Dub” Fouche Jr., 102, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Fouche died Dec. 21, 2019, in Lufkin.
Claudine Lynette Oswald
Services for Claudine Lynette Oswald, 87, of Kennard, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mrs. Oswald was born Feb. 22, 1932, and died Dec. 22, 2019, in Lufkin.
William Sandal ‘Willie’ Morrison
Services for William Sandal “Willie” Morrison, 77, of Moscow, will be at 11 a.m. today in the Union Springs Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Holhausen- Darby Cemetery, Moscow. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time.
Billy Ray Reeves
Services for Billy Ray Reeves, 72, of Lufkin, are pending with Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home. Mr. Reeves was born Feb. 10, 1947, and died Dec. 19, 2019, at his residence.
Darrell Strickland
Services for Darrell Strickland, 38, of Lufkin are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Strickland died Dec. 21, 2019, in Houston.
