Lila Allen
Services for Lila Allen, 86, of Jacksonville, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Attoyac Cemetery. She was born July 3, 1933, in San Augustine County and died Dec. 28, 2019, in Tyler.
Mary Fisher
Services for Mary Fisher, 73, of Lufkin are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Fisher died Dec. 30, 2019, in Lufkin.
John R. (Pa Pa) Jay
Services for John R. Jay, 96 of Lufkin will be in the Chapel of the Last Supper in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Thursday. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Entombment will follow the service.
Ronnie Keith Loggins
Services for Ronnie Keith Loggins, 64, of Lufkin, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Chinquapin Cemetery in San Augustine. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Mr. Loggins was born July 7, 1955, in San Augustine County and died Dec. 28, 2019, in Lufkin.
Minnie June McGuire
Memorial services for Minnie June McGuire, 85, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. Friday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Mrs. McGuire was born Nov. 27, 1934, and died Dec. 27, 2019, in a Lufkin nursing facility.
Jerry Oliver
Services for Jerry Oliver, 75, of Lufkin are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Oliver died Dec. 28, 2019, in Houston.
Avey Smith
Services for Avey Smith, 87, of San Augustine, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery. She was born Nov. 19, 1932, in Port Neches and died Dec. 29, 2019, in San Augustine.
Marie (Roberts) Stubblefield
Services for Marie (Roberts) Stubblefield, 96, of Longview will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Mrs. Stubblefield was born Oct. 31, 1923, in Subiaco, Western Australia, and died Dec. 27, 2019 ,in Longview.
Martin Jesus ‘Tutus’ Vargas
Services for Martin Jesus “Tutus” Vargas, 6, of Diboll will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Chapel of Timber Creek Church. Interment will follow in the Forest Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Carroway Funeral Home. Martin was born April 6, 2013, in Lufkin, and died Dec. 28, 2019, in Lufkin.
