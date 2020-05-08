Cheryl Annyce Green Dickson Presnall
Cheryl Annyce Green Dickson Presnall was born Friday, May 20, 1955 at Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas, the third and youngest child of Warren and Melba Crowley Green. She passed away Monday morning at home with her husband and her college roommate, Becka White Gee.
Cheryl graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and Texas Eastern University (now The University of Texas at Tyler). She later earned two masters degrees (English, and then School Administration) from East Texas State University (now Texas A&M University — Commerce).
During her long career as a classroom teacher and school principal, Cheryl taught grades 1-12, as well as dual-credit English for high school students. For many of the students and teachers that she served, she was much more than a teacher or principal. She was also a friend and mentor.
Cheryl was best known for her razor-sharp wit and her love of all things feline. She was a cat person’s cat lover. She also favored Broadway musicals over any other entertainment. On her last trip to the Great White Way, she and Scott won a ticket lottery for two front-row seats to the original cast’s performance of “Hamilton.”
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, as well as two long-time friends, Paul and Pearl McLemore of Leonard, who were surrogate grandparents to her two daughters. She was also preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Martha Nell Presnall.
She is survived by her husband of almost twenty-one years, Scott; daughter, Miranda Dickson (Nigel) Olson, and grandson, Emmett; daughter Gabrielle Dickson; stepdaughter, Melissa Presnall (Greg) Brown, granddaughter Finley, and grandson Cohen; brother, Randy (Nancy) Green of Bedford; brother, Kent (Janice) Green of Bedford; two nieces, a nephew, other relatives, and many, many friends and former students.
To aid the education of others, Cheryl donated her body to UT Southwestern Medical School in Dallas. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no memorial service. Rather, a come-and-go celebration of her most fascinating life will be announced after the Coronavirus threat has diminished.
For those who wish to memorialize her extraordinary life, please consider donating in her memory to your public or school library.
Cancer may have claimed her physical body, but nothing will ever overcome her indomitable spirit. She will forever live in the hearts of those who loved her, worked beside her, and learned from her.
