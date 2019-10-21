Paul Daniel Nerren Jr.
Services for Paul Daniel Nerren Jr., 90, of Lufkin are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Nerren died Oct. 20, 2019, in Lufkin.
Scott Michael Williams
Services for Scott Michael Williams, 49, of Huntington, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery. Scott was born Feb. 24, 1970, and died Oct. 19, 2019. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
