Sherri Durrett Johns
She was a child of God and now she is in the company of God. Funeral services for Sherri Durrett Johns, 55, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Carpenter’s Way Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Wilke officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Sherri was born May 17, 1964 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Nancy (Harmon) and Richard Ivy Durrett. She went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in Lufkin, the place she called home for 28 years. For 25 years, Mrs. Sherri served in Lufkin and Hudson ISD teaching Kindergarten and special needs children. Her patience was only exceeded by her grace and poise.
Mrs. Sherri was a very selfless person, always doing for others, and she loved the Lord with everything she had. If you knew her you knew Jesus. One of her most favorite places to be was in worship. She was an active member of Carpenter’s Way where she was involved with the children’s ministries. Second to worship, she loved being with her family. Her kids were her whole world, and she did anything and everything to provide for them. Mrs. Sherri loved going to the mountains to ski and to the beach to relax with her family. One of her favorite hobbies was to go shopping, and not just for herself.
Survivors include her husband, Carleton Johns of Lufkin; son, Matt Johns of Houston; daughter, Brooke Johns and fiancé Zach Jones of Arlington; parents, Nancy and Richard Durrett of Arcadia, Louisiana; sister and brother-in-law, Debra and Tom Bockting of Evansville, Indiana; brother and sister-in-law, Ricky and Polly Durrett of Simsboro, Louisiana; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.