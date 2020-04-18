Michelle Renee (Martin) Harshman
Private graveside services for Michelle Renee (Martin) Harshman, 60, of Lufkin will be held in the Largent Cemetery with Reverend Glenn Harshman officiating.
Mrs. Harshman was born December 12, 1959 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Donald and Betty (Thornhill) Martin, and died Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Harshman was a sales associate for Clarks Department Store and Belk Department Store for many years in the cosmetics department. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Donald W. Harshman of Lufkin; daughter, Beth Squyres and husband Josh of Lufkin; son, Billy Harshman and wife Brittney of Lufkin; grandchildren, Jack, Zack and Emma Squyres, Tyson, Aspen, Xanden and Khyler Harshman, all of Lufkin; and sister, Sherry (Martin) Midkiff and husband Harry of Vidor.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
