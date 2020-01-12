Carolyn Joyce Simmons
Visitations for Carolyn Joyce Simmons, 72, of Huntington will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Carroway Funeral Home in Huntington, and Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Crawford A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Crawford A. Crim Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David Gatlin officiating. Interment will follow in the New Salem Cemetery in Henderson.
Mrs. Simmons was born July 31, 1947 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Virgie (Singleton) and Riley M. Reynolds, and died Saturday, January 11, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Simmons had resided in Huntington for 41 years and was a cashier at Boots Hardware for 17 years. She loved baking with her grandchildren and enjoyed playing games, including cards and Yahtzee. Mrs. Simmons was a member of First Ora Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Mike Simmons of Huntington; children and spouses, Bettie and Bo Dennis, Kenneth and Dannielle Simmons, all of Huntington, Jennifer Reynolds of Lufkin, Kathy and C.H. McClure of Galveston, Mary and Dennis Sellers of Hudson; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Perry and Rita Reynolds of Channelview, Virgil Ray and Kim Reynolds of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and seven brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Reynolds, Steven Reynolds, Wayne Reynolds, Zachary Dennis, Justin McClelland, Ordrey McClelland, and Ray Reynolds.
Honorary pallbearers will be Boo McCarty and Jimmy McClelland.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors.
