Richard Gutierez
Services for Richard Gutierez, 51, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Guterez died Oct. 13, 2019, in Lufkin.
Christopher Reed Hicks
Services for Christopher Reed Hicks, 67, of Apple Springs, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Hicks was born Dec. 11, 1951, and died Oct. 13, 2019, at his residence.
Charles ‘Charlie’ Rye
Services for Charles “Charlie” Rye, 90, of Lufkin, are pending with Snead Linton Funeral Home. Mr. Rye was born May 31, 1929, and died Oct. 13, 2019, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.