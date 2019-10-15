Richard Gutierez

Services for Richard Gutierez, 51, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Guterez died Oct. 13, 2019, in Lufkin.

Christopher Reed Hicks

Services for Christopher Reed Hicks, 67, of Apple Springs, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Hicks was born Dec. 11, 1951, and died Oct. 13, 2019, at his residence.

Charles ‘Charlie’ Rye

Services for Charles “Charlie” Rye, 90, of Lufkin, are pending with Snead Linton Funeral Home. Mr. Rye was born May 31, 1929, and died Oct. 13, 2019, in Lufkin.