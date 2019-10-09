Forrest Ray Tierney
Memorial services for Forrest Ray Tierney, 86, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Henderson Chapel of Lufkin First United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Jerome Brimmage officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Tierney was born December 26, 1932 in Henderson County, Texas to the late Lois Lucille (Bullock) and James Fredrick Tierney, and died Thursday, October 3, 2019 in a local hospice facility.
Mr. Tierney resided in Lufkin for over 20 years. He graduated from Tyler High School, Tyler, Texas, in 1950. Mr. Tierney served in the U.S. Navy and was discharged as a 2nd Class Corpsman in 1956. He worked as an insurance adjuster for 34 years, in Tyler, Wichita Falls, San Antonio, and Lufkin. He was a 32nd Degree Mason with the St. John’s Masonic Lodge #53 A.F. & A.M., and a Shriner with the Helena Temple. Mr. Tierney was a member of Lufkin First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Thalia (Conroy) Tierney of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Rev. Dr. Jerome Brimmage of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Cindy Tierney of Lufkin; grandchildren, Jacob Brimmage, Caleb Brimmage, Kayla Tierney, and Kyle Tierney, all of Lufkin; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Susan and Bob Conroy of Tyler; and a number of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank the Dialysis Center INC of Nacogdoches, along with Deborah, Tiffany and Dr. Mir for taking exceptional care of Ray the last four years. We would also like to thank Hospice in the Pines for making difficult days easier. We appreciate all the doctors who have cared for Ray during the years.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lufkin First United Methodist Church, 805 E. Denman Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901 or Dialysis Clinic, Inc., 4731 NE Stallings Drive, Nacogdoches, Texas 75965.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
