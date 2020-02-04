Memorial service for Elbert Langston “Lank” Perritte are scheduled for February 9, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at, 150 Green Acres Dr. at Lazy Acres Mobile Home Park, across from in the Fire Department in Hudson.
Elbert Langston “Lank” Perritte 82 of Lufkin, passed away at his home on January 16, 2020. Mr. Perritte was born May 17, 1937 in Nacogdoches, Texas to James Clifford and Cora Perritte. He worked in the Grocery Business most of his life, but also had his Landscaping Jobs that he loved. He never met a stranger. He also loved to fish.
He is survived by: his loving wife of 55 years, Bonnie Perritte. He is preceded in death by his mother, Cora Perritte, father, James Clifford; Brothers, Clifford Wayne, Kenneth, Delbert Lynn and sister, Lucille Baker; He leaves behind very close friends, Ludie and Ray Dee’s, Alma Tobis, A.J. Martin, Katline Martin, Casey Martin and a host of friends that he loved. A special mention: To Mrs. Taylor Perritte Aunt, and Jerry Perritte, nephew. He will be truly missed by all.
Cremation under the direction of Colonial Mortuary
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.