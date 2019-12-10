Dudley Wayne Ferguson
Private family graveside services for Dudley Wayne Ferguson, 76, of Lufkin will be held at a later date. Interment will be held in the Largent Cemetery.
Mr. Ferguson was born February 25, 1943 in Fair Oaks, Arkansas to the late Inez (Wendall) and Erby Lee Ferguson, and died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Ferguson had resided in Lufkin since 2017. He worked in the Bleach Plant of International Paper in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, where he retired after 42 years of service. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1960-1964. His hobbies included hunting and fishing. He loved all animals, but had a special place in his heart for horses.
Survivors include his daughters, Deborah Mareno and husband Joe of Hudson, Dee Hardwick of Springdale, Arkansas; grandchildren, Brittany Alvey, Zach Mareno, Jeff Hogbin, Jeremy Mareno; great-granchildren, Kaydence Alvey, Cullen Mareno, Caleb Hogbin, Reese Hogbin, Mason Hogbin; brother, Daryl Ferguson of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; niece, Diane Boyd; nephews, Don Ferguson, Jr., David Ferguson; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judi Ferguson; and brother, Don Ferguson, Sr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County, P.O. Box 472, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
