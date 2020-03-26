A Private Graveside service for W.I. (Iris) Capps, 95, of Lufkin, will be held at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin with Jason Trick officiating. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Capps was born September 15, 1924 in Angelina County, Texas, the son of the late George Starling Capps and Lillian Iris (McElroy) Capps, and died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Capps served in the United States Army where he fought in the Luzon Region in the Philippines during World War II. During this battle against the Japanese, he and his fellow soldiers fought a record 165 days without relief. For his efforts, Mr. Capps was awarded a Bronze Star and a Good Conduct Medal. After his time in the Army, he worked at the Southland Papermill for 46 years. Mr. Capps was a member and former elder of Herty Church of Christ in Lufkin. He loved to sing, especially at his church where he was a song leader. Mr. Capps enjoyed fishing, traveling, painting, building birdhouses, and working in his garden.
Mr. Capps is survived by his wife of 14 years, Bettye Capps of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Barbara Capps of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Ileene and Dan Dillard of Columbus, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Pat and David Fleming of Cedar Creek, TX; stepdaughter and husband, Jeanie and Larry Harper of Corrigan, TX; stepson and wife, Leroy and Becky Mooney of Etoile, TX; granddaughter and husband, Courtney and Mike Shumway of Hudson, TX ; granddaughter, Crystal Capps of Lufkin; grandson and wife, Cody and Vanessa Capps of Lufkin; granddaughter and husband, Jennie and Jack Barrington of Hempstead, TX ; grandson and wife, Danny and LaTrisha Dillard of Columbus, TX; grandson and wife, Ryan and Ashley Dillard of Hudson, TX ; granddaughter and husband, Lesa and Mark Brassette of Grand Junction, CO; granddaughter and husband, Kara and Chad Dennis of Cedar Park, TX; granddaughter, Keli Fleming of Cedar Creek, TX; granddaughter and husband, Wendy and Steven Johnson of Lufkin; grandson and wife, Robert and Heather Mooney of Etoile, TX; 29 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Marshall Capps of Diboll, TX; sister, Doyce Capps Childers of Lufkin; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Angie Massingill Capps; first wife, Faye (Bridges) Capps; second wife, Ruth (Freeman) Capps; brother, Hollis T. Capps; and stepson, Joe P. Freeman.
Mr. Capps will lay in state from 12:00 Noon to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, with a maximum of 10 visitors at a time in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.