August 3, 1960 – August 5, 2019
Kenneth “Kenny” Earl Fleming passed from this life into eternity on August 5, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home in Helmic, TX. He was born in Houston, TX, August 3, 1960, the son of Earl Dean and Eloise Hightower Fleming. He graduated from High School and later met the love of his life, Debbie Welch. He and Debbie were married January 7, 1984 in Lufkin, TX. Kenny loved being a father. He and Debbie had three beautiful daughters together and he worked hard to always make sure that his family was comfortable. Kenny enjoyed training horses and riding motorcycles, but he especially loved watching his grandchildren play sports and being able to spend time with them. Kenny rarely ever met a stranger; he was extremely outgoing and was always the “life of the party.” He enjoyed visiting with his family and friends.
Mr. Fleming was preceded in death by his father, Earl Dean Fleming; brother, Jeffery Todd Fleming; maternal grandparents, Leo and Helen Hightower; fraternal grandparents, Ivan and Eva Fleming; and a niece, Kaley Jo Welch. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Debbie Fleming of Helmic, TX; three children: daughter, Jessica Jones of Apple Springs, TX; daughter, Meagan Larsen and husband, Steven Larsen of Helmic, TX; daughter, Gracie Brown and husband, Mark Brown of Nogalus Prairie, TX; mother, Eloise Fleming of Henderson, TX; grandchildren: Jake Slaten, Jordyn Jones, Nolan Larsen, Kolt Larsen, Drew Larsen, Hardy Brown and Avery Brown; uncle, Terry Hightower and wife, Arletta Hightower of The Woodlands, TX; sister-in-law, Cathy Welch of Livingston, TX and a host of other relatives and friends, also survive.
Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Groveton Funeral Home in Groveton, TX. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in the Cartwright Memorial Chapel of Groveton Funeral Home with Bro. Lewis Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs, TX. He will be escorted to his final resting place by his pallbearers: Jake Slaten, Nolan Larsen, Kolt Larsen, Drew Larsen, Hardy Brown, Terry Hightower, Terry Hightower, Jr., Kenny Moulder, Steve Whitehorn and Michael Fleming. Honorary pallbearers: Lynn Reynolds and the Employees of Trinity County Precinct 4
