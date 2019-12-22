Norris “Wayne” Nerren
Funeral services for Norris “Wayne” Nerren, 70, of Lufkin, will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Lewis Jones officiating.
Mr. Nerren was born October 30, 1949 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Norris William Nerren and Gladys Aretha (Spears) Nerren, and died Friday, December 20, 2019 in Lufkin.
Mr. Nerren was of Baptist Faith. He loved being with his family and believed in hard work.
Mr. Nerren is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Stephanie Nerren of Pollok; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Cristi Nerren of Burke; son, Tracey Nerren of Etoile; daughter and son-in-law, Penny and Allen Bailey of Diboll; grandchildren, Katrina, Britney, Cody, Kelli, Rachel, Logan, and Karis; great-grandchildren, Chasten, Mason, Trinity, Brayson, Sophie, Cayden, Brantley, Kason, and Dakota; sister, Glenda Daniels of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Lynn and James Getro of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Donnis and Frances Nerren of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Jerry Ann Nerren of Fuller Springs; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Nerren was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Dustin Bailey; and brother, Kenneth Nerren.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Ralph Adams.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Woodland Heights ICU Nursing staff.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.