Private graveside services for Mary Ida McFarland, 81, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Brother David Valentine officiating. Interment will follow.
Mary Ida was born January 4, 1939 in Elizabeth, Louisiana to the late David Travis Cole, Sr. and Avis Marion (Cavanaugh) Cole and died Saturday, April 25, 2020 in a hospice facility in Houston.
Mary Ida had resided in Houston for the past seven months. Mary Ida is a charter member of Providence Baptist Church in Lufkin, and most recently a member of Redland Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and loved to bake. Her hobbies included needlework and watching Jeopardy.
Survivors include her three children, Donna Gay Rone of Houston, Micheal Kevin McFarland of Lufkin; Mary Beth Shetz and husband Fred of Alvin; five grandchildren, Jennifer Farmer, Ashley Schilling, Nicole Ortiz, Megan Anza, and Kevin McFarland; four great-grandchildren, Bailey Schilling, Grayson Farmer, Maclaine Farmer, and Asher Anza; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Edward McFarland; and siblings, David Travis Cole, Jr., Marcia Cole Harris, Milton Dennis Cole, and Gary Trueman Cole.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Foundation, P.O. Box 21463, Beaumont, Texas 77720-1463 or online at www.harborfoundation.com.
Her family would like to give special mention to Lisa Jones, niece; Frank Moore, close family friend; and Barbara Lewing and Barbara Barge, life-long friends of 70 years.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
