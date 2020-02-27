Funeral services for Milton Ligarius “Pookie” Joyce, 37, of Austin, will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Wells Chapel Baptist Church, located at North 6th Street in Wells, TX with Apostle David Simmons, Rev. Derry Scott, Rev. Ray Charles Boston, Rev. Daryl Cranford, and Rev. Ezra Thompson Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Sweet Union Cemetery.
Mr. Joyce was born August 22, 1982 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of Milton Joyce and Sheila Hughes, and died Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Austin, Texas.
Mr. Joyce loved his family and music.
He is survived by his mother, Sheila Hughes of Austin, TX; father, Milton Joyce of Wells, TX; fiancé, Akira Thomas of Austin, TX; daughter Zariah Tajé Joyce of New Braunfels, TX; son, Mikah Z’Monn Atzert of New Braunfels, TX; son, William Daniels of Austin, TX; brother, Anthony De’Wayne James of Austin, TX; sister, Andrea Jasmine James of Indianola, Iowa; grandmother, Vira Lee Poole of Wells, TX; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Mr. Joyce was preceded in death by his grandparents Rev. Newt and Leona Hughes, Shaham Joyce Sr. and Wilmer “Buddy” Poole.
Pallbearers will be Shamar Poole, Alfonzo Hughes, Phillip Fields, Oscar Hughes, Darrell Fields, Romero Hughes, Corey Fields, and Dalwynn Hodge.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Doddrick Argumon, DeAndre Argumon, Aaron Argumon, Jarvis Hughes, Jeremy Kirkwood, Brandon Hodge, Rathel Carter, and Lavell Harrell.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
