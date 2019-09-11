Funeral services for Jerry Lee Sears, Sr., 80, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Gary Forrest and Brother Keith Woolf officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Jerry was born September 7, 1939 in the Stab Community of Pulaski County, Kentucky to the late Bertha Mae (Woodall) and Chancey Sears. He went to be with his Lord Monday, September 9, 2019 in Lufkin.
Jerry was a devoted and faithful member of Parkview Baptist Church where he served as a trustee, deacon, Sunday school teacher, and on various committees. He loved God and his church. He was a faithful and very compassionate husband, father, grandparent and great-grandparent. Jerry loved his family so much. He married Mary Louise Edison May 14, 1958. They had 61 wonderful years together.
Jerry was a warehouseman. He built and managed the W.E. Walker Distribution Center on 103 East until the corporate office decided to move it to Columbia, Mississippi. He and Mary made the decision not to go to Mississippi. They kept their home in Lufkin because the boys were grown and had started their families in East Texas. He then went to work for Al Meyer Ford in the Parts Department and later worked and retired from the Parts Department of Peltier Chevrolet.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Louise (Edison) Sears of Lufkin; sons and their wives, Mark Anthony Sears and Donna Jean (Loggins) Sears of Lewisville, and Jerry Lee Sears, Jr. and Donna Lee Sears of Lufkin; grandchildren, Joshua Sears, Christopher Sears, both of Lufkin, Alison Eltzholtz and husband Nathan of The Colony, Courtney Sears Graves and husband Travis of Celina, Katie Sears Teel and husband Hunter of Arlington, and Jessica Sears Nerren and husband Randy of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Isabelle Sears, Gabriel Penick, both of Lufkin, Emerson Elztholtz, Elinora Eltzholtz, both of The Colony, and Brayden Graves of Celina; sister, Peggy Evans of Florida; brother, Gilbert Sears and wife Jane of Murray, Kentucky; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mickey Beechler, Helen Cahill and Doris Burnett; and brothers, Wilton Sears, Donnie Sears and Wayne Sears.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Sears, Christopher Sears, Nathan Eltzholtz, Travis Graves, Hunter Teel, and Gabriel Penick.
The family wants to give special thanks to Margaret, Melissa and Savanah from Affinity Hospice for the loving care they gave Jerry.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, East Texas Regional Office, 304 N. Raguet Street, Suite C, Lufkin, Texas 75904, Affinity Hospice, 2708 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901, or Parkview Baptist Church, 111 Parkview Circle, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
