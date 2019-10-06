Shirline Lenderman Lewing
Cremation arrangements for Shirline Lenderman Lewing, 83, of Lufkin will be under the direction of Snead Linton Funeral Home. Mrs. Lewing was born January 3, 1936 in Kennard, TX to the late Ila Mae (Blakeway) and W.B. (Willie) Lenderman, Sr. and passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Lewing enjoyed crossword and word search puzzles. Every morning she looked forward to her coffee and newspaper. She dearly loved her beloved Cocker Spaniel companion “Pookie” of 16 yrs.
Mrs. Lewing was a 1954 Lufkin High School graduate. She was employed at Weiner’s Department Store for 14 yrs. and a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Betty Lewing; daughter, Rhonda (Lewing) Dunn; daughter and son- in- law, Rita (Lewing) Burgess and Dwayne Burgess all of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Sophie Lenderman; brother, Charles Lenderman; sisters-in-law, Loretta Lenderman and Nita Lenderman. 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Bill Lenderman Jr. and Alton Lenderman Sr. and sister-in-law, Jane Lenderman.
The family would like to acknowledge that Mrs. Lewing gave the most precious gift anyone could give- the gift of life, so that others may live.
The family requests in lieu of the usual remembrances you would consider becoming a registered donor with: Life Gift, 2510 Westridge Street, Houston, TX 77054, 713 523-GIFT, www.lifegift.org.
At Mrs. Lewing’s request, there will be no memorial service. Most of her friends have already gone or it is too difficult to get out. The family will have a private memorial service.
Snead Linton Funeral Home; directors.
