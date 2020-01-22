Memorial service for Evonne Martine Wells, 65, of Lufkin will be held at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 in the Grace Baptist Church in Clawson with Brother Elton Musick officiating. Mrs. Wells was born July 4, 1954 in Kansas City, MO to the late Kathryn (Fawcett) and Bennie Parson and died January 10, 2020 in a Dallas hospital.
While living in Kansas City, MO, Mrs. Wells trained at St. Luke’s Plaza to become a LVN. In 1985, she moved to Huxley and eventually moved to Lufkin where she worked in the ICU and Step-down Unit at Memorial Hospital and various local nursing facilities. She loved helping people and loved shopping especially for jewelry, shoes, and purses. Mrs. Wells also loved fishing, traveling, animals (especially cats), the ocean, and roses and on June 23, 1996, she married the love of her life, Phillip Wells. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Phillip M. Wells; son, Nick Walters; brothers, Ben Parson and Don Parson; nieces and nephews, Saudra Burk Parson, Racheal Griego, Daniel Parson, Jamie Hasett, Troy Parson, Sammy Parson, Amy Parson, Logan Parson, Trent Henry, and Debbra Haislip and husband Dwain; special friend, Vicki Jeffries; other relatives and a host of friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Jack, Bonnie, Jimmy and Jerry.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snead Linton Funeral Home.
Snead Linton Funeral Home; directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.