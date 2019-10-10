Graveside services for Jean Arlene Lewter Brown Best, 84, of the Helmic Community will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs with Brother Lester McAdams officiating.
Mrs. Best was born March 20, 1934 in Houston, Texas, and died Saturday, October 5, 2019 in a local nursing home.
Mother was born and raised in Houston and married James Lynn Brown and became the proud mother of five children. Mr. Brown was killed tragically in a boating accident and later she was blessed to become the wife of Aubrey “Art” Best for 51 years, and they welcomed a beautiful young daughter into their life. Jean was a city girl at heart but when Art brought her to live in the “country”, as she called it, she quickly became the TV model of the “Green Acres” homemaker, producing incredible homemade biscuits, canned venison, huge gardens, and meals fit for royalty. Her home was her pride and she kept it clean and ready for show at a moment’s notice. She became a steadfast member of the community and was known to all as a lady whom one never had to guess what was on her mind — she most proudly would say, “I say what I think, it’s my right” — sometimes much to her children’s chagrin. As a strong disciplinarian she wanted her children to succeed and become upstanding citizens of the community — her motto was “shake it off, pull yourself up by your bootstraps” and she pushed through many personal difficulties in her life. With Art at her side, they worked together to provide a home to their six children and sometimes, Aunt Lisa. Later in midlife she enjoyed working outside the home for many years, fishing and camping with her husband and his brothers, and became a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She loved decorating, shopping, and made beautiful ceramics at her home for a period of time. She will be greatly missed by her children, sisters, grandchildren, and the community.
Survivors include her daughters, Debra Rogers and husband Larry of Crockett, Terri Cawley and husband Larry of Lufkin, Darla Starling and husband Johnny Ray of Helmic; sons, Jimmy Brown and wife Judy of Crecy, John Brown and wife Julie of Centralia; 18 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Lisa Pylates of Coldspring and Denise Gilbert of Spring; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Lynn Brown; second husband, Aubrey Allen Best; daughter, Cheryl Brown Martin; mother, Johnnie Mae Lewter; sister, Nita Hines; and grandparents, John Henry and Ivy Mae Lewter.
Pallbearers will be Dewayne Rogers, Carl Rogers, Mark Brown, Tony Brown, James Rutledge, David Kendrick, Aaron Kendrick, Kevin Starling, and Chad Starling.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. Friday morning prior to the services at the graveside.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.