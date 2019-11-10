Stacy Yvonne Mossenton Taylor
Services for Stacy Yvonne Mossenton Taylor, 52, of Lufkin, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Promise Land Baptist Church, with Bro. Myrton Thompson officiating. Interment will follow in the Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs.
Stacy was born November 1, 1967 in Angelina County, Texas. She passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in a local hospital.
Stacy was a loving mother and grandmother. Her children and grandchildren were her life. She was an active member of Promise Land Baptist Church and loved her Lord. She was also very active in her church community.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Shaun and Kelly Taylor of Conowingo, Maryland; son, Coby Taylor of Lufkin; grandchildren, Jaden Taylor, Brantley Taylor, Adalynn Yvonne Taylor; sisters, Vicki Taylor of Apple Springs and Lindsey Kennedy of Mansfield; father, Paul Mossenton of Apple Springs; nieces, Holly Brumley, Makala Jackson, and Leo Conner; and a number of other family members and friends.
Stacy was preceded in death by her mother, Nina Ann Mossenton.
Pallbearers will be Chris Anderson, Saul Ortiz, Tommy Reed, Larry Reed, Carl Reed and Jeff Miles.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses.
Family visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
