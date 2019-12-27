Funeral services for Tina Collins Wilson, 58 of Huntington will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Concord Missionary Baptist Church, 203 FM 2743, Zavalla, with Pastor Dave Sarver officiating. Interment will follow in the Concord Cemetery.
Tina was born April 15, 1961 in Lufkin, Texas to Harold and Francis (Rash) Collins, and died Sunday, December 22, 2019 in a Beaumont hospital.
Tina is survived by her son, Robert "Buckshot" Brashear of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Chase DuPree of Etoile; grandchildren, Dane Young and Oran Young; step-grandchildren, Lilly DuPree and Gabriel DuPree; sisters and brothers-in-law, Deborah and Shane Havard, Julia and George Cartwright; brother, Harold "Bubba" Collins, Jr. all of Huntington; soul sister, Donna Crawford and her three children; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Francis Collins.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Smith, Ronny DuPree, Dane Young, Oran Young, George Cartwright and Matthew Cartwright.
Honorary pallbearers are Robert "Buckshot" Brashear and Gabriel DuPree.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Mosaic Center, Inc., P.O. Box 154225, Lufkin, Texas 75915.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home in Huntington.
Motorcyclists are encouraged to come in support of the family, weather permitting.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors.
