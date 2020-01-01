Funeral services for Ronnie Keith Loggins, 64, of Hudson will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Justin Bullard officiating. Interment will follow in the Chinquapin Cemetery in San Augustine.
Mr. Loggins was born July 7, 1955 in San Augustine County, Texas to the late Betty Louise (Deans) and J.B. “Dock” Loggins, and died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Loggins was a welder for the Pipeliners Local Union #798, as well as a pipeline inspector. He enjoyed gardening, building and working, welding, cooking and reading.
Survivors include his son, J.J. Loggins of Hudson; companion, Cat Moutos of Hudson; siblings and spouses, Harold and Betty Loggins of San Augustine, Janice (Loggins) and C.L. Thompson, Ralph and Martha Loggins, all of Hudson, Nancy (Loggins) and John Hannah of Diboll; sister-in-law, Reathea Loggins of Hudson; special nieces and nephews, Jamie Shane Hannah, Jade Hannah, Lea Shawn and Welton “P’Nut” McAdams; close friend, Jason Niosi of Lufkin; and numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Roger Loggins and Vance Nolan Loggins.
Pallbearers will be Jade Hannah, Jamie Hannah, Welton McAdams, Kelly Russell, Kolby Russell, Jason Niosi, and Eric Luna.
Honorary pallbearer will be Clifton Loggins.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Chinquapin Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 153014, Lufkin, Texas 75915.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
