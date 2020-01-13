Aspen Nicole Harper, infant daughter of Amber Brookshire and Nicholas Harper of Lufkin, was born and passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 in a local hospital. Private family graveside services will be held in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
In addition to her parents, Aspen is survived by her sister, Aubry Harper of Lufkin; maternal grandmother, Darlene McKneely and William Lusk of Nacogdoches; paternal grandparents, Greg and GeorgAnna Harper of Lufkin, Cheryl and Kim Lancaster of Oakwood; aunts and uncles, Ashley and Blake Crager, Jeremy and Jaclyn Harper, all of Lufkin, Kaitlin Harper of Nashville, Tennessee, and Eric Harper of Lufkin; and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Jerry Brookshire.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
